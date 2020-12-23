It’s Christmastime in the city

Santa waves at people passing by on Main Street as he helps out at the Diamond Shop in Lewiston on Monday. Santa’s Christmas Eve duties come Thursday night, which is also the deadline for last-minute shoppers.

 August Frank/Tribune

