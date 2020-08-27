Students in the Clarkston School District were able to step foot into their classrooms for the first time since March on Wednesday as the district kicked off the start of its 2020-21 school year.
Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton said the first day of school went smoothly as the kids embarked on a hybrid learning journey.
“It was fun to see everyone. The kids were excited to be back and the teachers who missed the kids were happy to see them again,” Knowlton said. “About 90 percent of Washington students are (going back to school) online and will be there for the foreseeable future. We’re one of the few districts in the state that attempted to do this face-to-face and we feel very lucky.”
The district started the school year with a modified return that limited the capacity in its buildings to 50 percent to accommodate 6 feet of social distance between students. Kindergarten through sixth grade students attend morning or afternoon sessions four days a week, while secondary students attend in-person classes two days a week and learn remotely the remainder of the time.
The first day of school for the majority of Clarkston’s students was filled with games and icebreaking exercises focused on creating connections between the district’s students and staff.
“We tried to emphasize that right now the relationships are more important than the content,” Knowlton said. “We want to make sure that our staff and our kids are really well connected, so that should we move to an online model, we will have established those strong relationships first.”
Earlier this week, Knowlton said face masks and good hygiene practices will play a pivotal role in the structure of education offered by the district.
“We need everyone to help us keep those case numbers down so we can continue to open our schools more,” Knowlton said.
Masks are mandated for students and staff in all schools in Washington. Knowlton said the district will not accept medical exemptions. Students who can’t wear a mask are encouraged to enroll in Clarkston Online, a fully remote option, that will be launched before Labor Day.
The district released a modified fall 2020 learning plan earlier this week that takes into account the “rolling average” of new cases in a two-week period.
If cases increase beyond a certain threshold over a two-week period, the district will offer fewer face-to-face learning opportunities. In-person classes would be held three days a week for the district’s kindergarten-through-second graders and students in need of additional support. If cases rise further, the district will decrease to two days of in-person instruction that will only be offered to students with the greatest need for additional support.
If the average number of new cases over a two-week period exceeds 26, the district will have to revert back to distance learning like it did this spring.
Knowlton said the health department will look for trends in the number of new cases as it makes its recommendations on what level the district can operate at. In most instances, the district will remain in any given phase for four to six weeks.
The plan also allows for a return to a traditional school setting where all students attend school five days a week. In order to do that, the average number of new cases in a two-week period would have to decrease to three or less. The 6 feet of social distancing restriction would also need to be removed by the state since the district’s buildings are not large enough to welcome all of its students back with that requirement in place.
As the district navigates an unprecedented time in education, Knowlton asked community members to do their part to keep case numbers down.
“We will get through this,” Knowlton said. “We may go through some bumpy times, but we’ll work as hard as we can. Eventually the masks will come off and school will be back to normal. We have to keep believing that we are going to make it through this and be better on the other side of it.”
