After a recent uptick in censorship attempts and requests to ban books at libraries around the country and the state, local librarians are ready to discuss the topic with patrons, and preserve free access to information in their communities.

In northern Idaho, the Boundary County Library in Bonners Ferry has received 18 requests and complaints about library policies related to removing books that center around gender identity and LGBTQ topics. The Moscow Public Library has received four similar requests, with complainants saying some materials are not appropriate for young readers.

