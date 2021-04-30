It’s an ice cream emergency

Jaxon Cole, 5, honks the horn on a retired Lewiston firetruck as Wyatt Webb, 3, sits next to him and Gage Lund, 5, reaches forward to honk the horn. The preschoolers from Live Laugh Learn Daycare in Lewiston got a chance Thursday to play on the old fire engine, which was last used in 1952. It was the kids’ last day of preschool, which they celebrated by riding the engine to Dairy Queen for treats, and then back to their day care in downtown Lewiston.
