There’s one lesson Sherrie Chambers, director of the Clearwater Humane Society, wishes every pet owner would learn:
There’s no shame in asking for help.
In early February, an Orofino-area woman was taking her trash to a nearby industrial dumpster, Chambers said.
“She looked inside (the dumpster) and there was a box. It was 10 degrees and (inside) this box there were little teeny weeny puppies in there.”
The woman immediately got in touch with the humane society and was told the group absolutely would take the puppies in.
Chambers said the seven border collie mix puppies still had their umbilical cords attached, indicating they were only a day or two old. One had already died because of the frigid temperatures but the surviving six were brought to the home of a foster caregiver.
“They were bone-cold,” Chambers said. “We weren’t sure we could save them, they were so cold, but we did. Truly, they could fit in the palm of your hand.”
The newborn puppies were put on a formula feeding schedule every two and a half to three hours. The puppies survived, but after a short time, it was obvious something else was wrong.
“So immediately we took them to the vet and he said they have parvo (a potentially lethal virus in dogs and puppies),” Chambers said. “So on top of almost freezing to death, they had parvo. I don’t know if that’s why somebody dumped them — they probably didn’t even know that.”
Chambers said it took many trips to the vet to treat the puppies’ illness, along with bottle-feeding them formula and then soft food until they finally regained health.
“That’s just what we do to save these little guys,” Chambers said.
The Clearwater Humane Society has been around 20 or more years — Chambers can’t remember for sure. In that time, a small nucleus of as many as eight volunteers have rescued countless dogs and cats; paid for their medical treatment and for them to be spayed or neutered; and then worked to find them permanent homes.
Chambers said the members are not reimbursed and the organization functions entirely on fundraisers and donations. The biggest fundraiser of the year is a cookie sale held in September during the annual Clearwater County Fair. Hundreds of volunteers donate cookies to be sold to help pay for the work of the humane society.
The group uses the services of various local veterinarians, who often offer a small discount for their services. But when it comes to adding up the actual cost, Chambers said she can’t keep track. And, besides, that’s not the point.
“It’s mostly about saving these little guys and educating people that they don’t need to put these puppies and kittens in dumpsters or left beside the road to slowly starve to death,” Chambers said. “You can imagine the agony of trying to get warm and not having food, and on top of that, being sick.
“We don’t want people to call and feel shameful or not call because they’re ashamed,” she added. “We want them to call so that we can give (the animals) all the vaccinations, worming or spaying — that’s the biggie. We help people who own dogs who can’t afford that so that we can stop this (abandoning of pets).”
Chambers said over the years the humane society has made some progress in making people aware that they can turn over their unwanted animals rather than leaving them to a terrible fate.
“And people think that we might get used to hearing these things,” she said. “We don’t. Every time, it’s just gut-wrenching. Fortunately, there are people who will say, ‘I found these puppies — can you take them?’ And we do and we get good vet care, good formula and good food, and get them to the adopting point.
“For us, it’s not about the money. It’s about helping animals, and we have people who have adopted from us and are still in touch, letting us know how the puppy or kitten is doing. And that’s the payoff.
“We want to educate people to get their pets vaccinated, neutered, spayed, and there’s no shame if you need food or whatever it is, to ask for help.”
And as far as the puppies rescued in February from the dumpster?
“They’re happy, bouncing, snuggling little fun bundles of joy,” Chambers said. “It’s truly an amazing thing when they’re treated by veterinarians, who do such a good job, along with us getting them there, to see them thrive and see them go on to have happy homes forever.”
Anyone seeking more information about the Clearwater Humane Society or to make a donation may call (208) 476-9823.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.