Billie Tribitt, of Lewiston, winds up for a throw as Buddy (left) takes off and Kona Bear (center) and Zoey (right) watch at the Asotin County Dog Park on Thursday in Clarkston. Tribitt and her rescue pups, Buddy and Zoey, come to the park almost every day.
Buddy makes a stern request for the ball to be thrown again at the Asotin County Dog Park on Thursday in Clarkston.
Buddy leaps into the Snake River in pursuit of his ball.
Buddy hopes for one more throw as he walks back to the car with his human, Billie Tribitt, and sister Zoey (left) at the Asotin County Dog Park on Thursday in Clarkston.
Buddy shakes off water, much to the displeasure of his sister, Zoey, at the Asotin County Dog Park on Thursday in Clarkston.
Buddy’s paws are a little muddy after an hour of playing fetch at the Asotin County Dog Park on Thursday in Clarkston.,