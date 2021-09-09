In a rodeo career that has more peaks and valleys than the Teton mountain range, this weekend will be one heck of a peak for one of the top bullfighters in the country, Clay Heger.
Growing up in a rodeo family in the Anatone-Asotin area, Heger, now 34, always dreamed of performing in the Lewiston Roundup. He was scheduled to be here last year until the rodeo was canceled because of COVID-19. This year, it’s gonna happen.
“I’m really excited. It’s been kind of a dream ever since I was little,” Heger said of his first-ever shot at the Roundup.
As a kid, Heger and his family seldom missed the annual event. He remembers helping his uncle, Chet Pierce, run the chutes and hanging out behind the scenes with all the cowboys.
“It’s been kind of a family tradition,” Heger said. “There’s always somebody out there that we’ve known and I remember being there and watching the bullfighter Lloyd Ketchum and him coming to school (to entertain the students). That was a big week that we always looked forward to.”
After graduating from Asotin High School, however, Heger’s career took him south to Texas, where he still lives. He went to college in Odessa, Texas, but never really considered anything else as a career.
“I grew up in a rodeo family. My dad fought bulls back in the day and we just grew up around it,” he said.
His older brother, Colt Heger, was the first to get into bullfighting and “every younger brother wants to do what his older brother does,” Clay said. “If it wouldn’t have been for him, I don’t think I would have got into bullfighting. But I fell in love with it more and more and have been doing it ever since.”
Heger’s love for the sport of bullfighting doesn’t mask the risks of getting into an arena with a 1,500-pound snortin’, slashing, crashing monster.
“Yeah, it’s very dangerous,” he said. “I’ve had plenty, broke ribs on both sides, numerous concussions, dislocated my elbow, broke my nose, torn ligaments in both ankles.”
But that’s the cards you draw, he said.
“It’s just one of those deals to help people out and getting them to place (meaning score on the bull ride). I’m on my feet and if I can help somebody out, I can take a hit.
“Being able to help your friends out and have a good time while doing it. It’s more of a mental game more than anything. You got to control your mind to grab hold of a 1,500-pound bull and make yourself the easy target while not being the easy target.”
For his efforts, Heger has placed among the top five bullfighters in the Texas rodeo circuit for the last several years and has performed in numerous rodeos around the country.
And even though they’re adversaries in the arena, he has come to find out that bucking bulls can sometimes be pussy cats when they’re backstage.
“They’re just like human beings — every one’s got a different temperament. Some will come after you every time and others will be bucking dudes and you can rub all over him in the back pen. They love to buck and they love to be petted.
“Being around livestock has been a big part of my life,” Heger added. “It’s like nothing else. You look into an animal’s eyes and they don’t want anything from you; they don’t need anything from you. It’s a partnership.
“But they have a plush life. Throughout the year, (bucking bulls) get fed before anybody else and then they work three minutes a year.”
Since returning to the valley for the rodeo, Heger said it’s been gratifying to hear from old friends. It will be a thrill to know many of them will be up in the grandstands watching him do his art.
“Oh yeah, I’ve had a bunch of phone calls from classmates. There’ll be plenty of friends out there, that’s for sure.”
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.