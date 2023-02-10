While Mary Bishop, of Clearwater, affirms that her life has been one filled with joy and many happy memories, she can’t seem to figure out why she’s still here 100 years later.
“I can’t imagine why I’m still living,” Mary said, seated around the dining room table of her daughter, Janie Fluharty, in Grangeville.
“I’m telling you, when I go to bed at night I say, `Please, I need to go to heaven. I can’t stay here any longer.’ And then I wake up again the next morning. Where did I get the energy to put in all that time?
“Anyway, it’s been a good life but it’s getting harder to remember.”
Mary Bishop celebrated her 100th birthday Jan. 25 with a big party at the Clearwater Grange Hall, attended by scores of her friends and family. Two longtime family friends from Denmark even flew from Europe to honor Mary’s long life.
She started out a century ago as one of nine children who lived with their parents in Quinter, Kansas. The family farmed, worked hard and the children went to school.
Two of Mary’s older brothers who played basketball for the University of Kansas had hitchhiked to Idaho in the early 1930s and returned to fetch the rest of the family.
“And, oh my, we didn’t have much of a car,” Mary said. “We had a three-wheeled trailer and we piled everything we could on that and started for Idaho.”
The family landed in Emmett, Idaho, at the home of some friends who owned a shiny chrome cook stove. Mary, who was age 10 at the time, remembers that she and her younger brother, Bob, had never seen anything so shiny before. They stood before their reflections on the stove, “and we just laughed at ourselves shining on that,” she said. “That was a crazy thing to do.”
That first summer, the family lived in a tent while the parents worked at an apple packing plant. In the winter, they huddled inside the packing shed before finding a permanent home.
Mary and her siblings had to walk about 2 miles from their home to the school in Emmett. During her high school years, she met a boy named Harold Bishop, who attracted her notice by throwing paper spitwads at her forehead.
“I guess he was getting his attention, anyway, because then when I would walk out he’d come on his bicycle. And I told him one time, ‘I can’t ride on your bicycle.’
“He said, ‘My bicycle wouldn’t hold both of us.’ Wow, isn’t it crazy what comes back to your mind?”
After high school, Harold joined the U.S. Marines and went to Bremerton, Wash., for training while Mary stayed in Emmett and worked as a telephone operator.
The couple wrote letters back and forth every day. Mary said, as a telephone operator, she also would sometimes call Harold on the phone.
Finally she and a friend drove to Bremerton for a visit, and Mary and Harold decided to get married.
At the time, she said, Harold needed his parents’ permission to get married because he was underage at 21.
“So finally we just went out and he got our marriage license and he said he was 22,” Mary said.
She has saved her wedding dress and said she can still fit into it.
“Well, it’s still hanging there. I said I was going to get buried in it. Well, you don’t get buried in your clothes any more. They bury your ashes.”
Their marriage was in 1940. Harold eventually shipped out to the South Pacific while Mary returned to Emmett and began raising the first of their six children.
When Harold returned from the war, the family moved to Stibnite, Idaho, and eventually to Kooskia, where Harold started working as a logger.
Mary managed the children and a large garden, where she raised most of the family’s vegetables and canned them for the winter. She also milked a cow and washed the family’s laundry in an old wringer washing machine. When her children were old enough to go to school, Mary drove a school bus for a time.
Life has been good, she insists, but there have been some hard times. One daughter died in infancy. Her youngest son contracted polio in the 1950s and Mary had to drive to Lewiston every day to visit him in the hospital.
“Oh my, life had a lot of ups and downs.”
But she has always been surrounded by a close, loving family and in these twilight years that’s what makes her happy. Besides her five children, she has 19 grandchildren and a bushel full of great- and great-great grandchildren.
Her children “are doing a lot better than we did, you know,” Mary said. “It has been a good life, that’s all I can say. There was lots of ups and downs and lots of work. But I’ve had a good life and a good family. They’ve been a blessing. Thank heavens.”
