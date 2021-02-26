Winds gusting as much as 55 mph Thursday prompted the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office to warn drivers to stay off U.S. Highway 95 between White Bird and Grangeville other than in emergencies.
High wind warnings from the National Weather Service were in effect throughout the Camas Prairie until tonight and included breezy conditions and several inches of snow throughout the region.
Despite the fierce gusts Thursday, no accidents were reported on the White Bird Hill, an Idaho County dispatcher reported.
Ken Daniel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Spokane, said high winds with gusts of as much as 30 mph can be expected throughout northern Idaho and southeastern Washington through today. But the bulk of the wintry weather should be passing on, and it looks like March will be coming in like a lamb.
“Not much snow accumulation for your area,” Daniel said. “And the temps for the next few days are in the low to mid-40s and it will be warming up a few degrees early next week.”
The only significant snow accumulation, he added, will be in the higher elevations. The bench areas above Orofino, Grangeville, Woodland and Weippe could see 6 to 10 inches of snow by tonight, the weather service reported.
Breezy to windy conditions are expected across the Columbia Basin into the Palouse and central Idaho, with additional snow by tonight.
Heavy snow is expected for the northeast Blue Mountains through Saturday, along with strong gusty winds. Heavy snow may create difficult driving conditions, especially through mountain passes.
Anyone seeking more information about driving conditions can check the Idaho Department of Transportation website at www.511.idaho.gov.
