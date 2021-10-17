Many of the rock and gem vendors who lined the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds this weekend started out as youngsters making mud pies in their driveways.
“Oh gosh, I started making things when I was a little kid,” said Jeannie Dragon, one of the dozens of people selling and displaying precious stones, jewelry and other crafts.
“I love touching stuff,” Dragon said. “I’m a little on the spectrum, so I really like to touch stuff and play.”
Dragon, from Salmon, Idaho, was selling necklaces, bracelets and earrings made with gems, along with porcelain earrings, “which is a little out of character for a gem and mineral show, but, hey.”
She was also selling crocheted dish scrubbies, just to have more things to talk about with potential customers.
The rock and gem show, organized by the Hells Canyon Gem Club, runs through today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Besides the gem displays there will be a silent auction, kids’ corner, gold prospector’s corner, gems, jewelry and rock specimens from more than 20 vendors.
Although Dragon sells her crafts mostly at the Salmon farmers market, she has traveled to a few other shows, including this one in Lewiston. She’s mainly a jewelry artist but said she became an “official rock hound” about four years ago.
“When you get to the point where you are not able to raise your head up from the ground, yes, you are a rock hound,” she said.
Rafael Suendermann was born in Uruguay but currently lives in Lakewood, Wash. He is an exclusive amethyst dealer acquiring most of his stock from Uruguay, which produces darker amethyst than in other parts of the world.
“It’s hard to find dark amethyst,” Suendermann said.
He, also, developed his interest in gems and minerals when he was a child.
“I was picking up rocks and slowly it developed into a passion,” he said.
Currently he owns about 100,000 pounds of amethyst that he sells mostly to other retailers. He buys about 37,000 pounds of the rock each year and brought about 2,000 pounds with him to the Lewiston show.
What is it about rocks and gems that interest people, Suendermann was asked.
“It’s just like flowers,” he said. “What do people do with flowers? A flower has no use. But it brings joy; it decorates a room.
“There’s a lot of spiritual value (to rocks) and all mathematical equations. All the amethyst have six sides. Every computer has quartz in it. The shuttle space ship has crystals (in the design of the spacecraft).
“The first radio ever built was named the Quartz Crystal Radio,” Suendermann said. “There’s so much we don’t really know about the little things of life.”
In one corner of the pavilion Bruce Ctibor of Stites was teaching a handful of children how to shave the edges off pieces of shiny black obsidian to make points, or arrowheads.
Ctibor said he learned his skills in the military and since retiring a few years ago, he likes to go around and offer lessons on survival skills to children and other groups.
“I’ve been through every survival school the military has to offer,” Ctibor said. “Why take it to the grave? Why not share this with kids?”
Ctibor said he’s been making arrowheads and other primitive weapons for more than 25 years. All kinds of rocks can be used and he mines most of his own stock from northern California, Oregon and Nevada.
Although he had military training in making primitive weapons, Ctibor said when he was in the military, which included tours in Vietnam, the Gulf War and the Falkland Islands, he never had to use those skills.
“We had modern weapons. I didn’t have to resort to primitive tools but I have the training where I can make a weapon out of just about anything,” he said.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.