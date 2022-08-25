When Idaho State Police Cpl. David Wesche kept seeing an abandoned vehicle on U.S. Highway 12, he decided to take action, which eventually led to the rescue of an 11-year-old boy.
Wesche was awarded a Distinguished Achievement Award for going beyond normal operations at an awards ceremony Wednesday at the ISP District 2 office in Lewiston. Ray Shute, a dispatcher at ISP, was also given a letter of appreciation for coordinating communication efforts in the rescue.
In May, Wesche said he was traveling back and forth from Boise, Riggins and Grangeville and kept seeing the car parked at the Canyon Creek Trailhead in Idaho County. At first, Wesche thought the person or people who left the vehicle were hiking or hunting, but he kept seeing the vehicle abandoned on the road.
Shute said Wesche could have impounded the vehicle, but he knew something wasn’t right. “He had a gut feeling and he listened to it,” Shute said. “That’s not something that is trained or that’s learned.”
Wesche realized the car was a rental and had Florida license plates. He ran the plate and found the rental company and got the name of the renter. Still going with the theory that the person might be a hunter, he contacted dispatch and Idaho Fish and Game. His sister, Spencer Wesche, is a game warden in Rexburg, so David Wesche asked for her help. After a web search of the name, she found an article from a Georgia newspaper about a father and his 11-year-old son who had been missing for 11 days. There was also a felony arrest warrant for the father because of custodial interference violations.
Wesche then coordinated search efforts with ISP, Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Forest Service and Idaho Fish and Game on the ground. Shute also came in on his day off to work on the case because he had knowledge of the incident.
The area has no cellphone service, which made communication difficult. Shute served as the communication specialist, making sure all parties involved knew what was going on, including those in Georgia.
On May 12, the father and son were located and removed from the area. The father was taken into custody and the boy was placed into protective custody.
The award states that the campsite was in “deplorable conditions with very little food and water.” Wesche said the boy was so dehydrated he couldn’t talk or eat.
When Shute called the detective of the case in Georgia to tell him the boy was found and safe, he said the detective was in tears because most cases like this the children aren’t alive.
“Being a part of that is emotional for us, too,” Shute said, especially when it involves children. “Any of these (cases) with kids, it tugs at your heart.”
Shute also has an 11-year-old child, so the incident hit home for him because he kept thinking of how he would want people to help if it was his kid.
Once the boy was found, the work wasn’t over. Wesche had to return the vehicle and the father had to be extradited back to Georgia, which required a governor’s warrant.
Shute also stayed busy in the days following the rescue.
“You get time for a deep breath and move on to the next thing,” he said.
District Commander Capt. Rich Adamson presented Wesche and Shute with their awards. He said the effort of the two reflects the “highest tradition” at ISP of keeping people safe. Adamson read a statement from the detective in Georgia that’s printed on the award: “It is still hard to believe they were alive that far from the vehicle in those conditions. It is a relief to know there are men and women that refuse to give up.”
ISP Director Kedrick Wills was also at the event and presented Wesche and Shute with an ISP coin. “We have a lot of heroes who work here,” Wills said. “Some of them wear guns, some of them wear headsets and some of them work behind desks.”
Unlike Wesche, Shute had no idea he was going to receive an award. “Everyone there knew but me,” he said. Even his parents knew, who came into town for the event, but he didn’t see them until he got up to receive his award.
Both Wesche and Shute were grateful for their awards, but said the real reward is the work itself.
“I really like this job, doing this type of work is fulfilling,” Wesche said. He also gave credit to those who helped in the rescue and worked behind the scenes like Shute.
Shute is OK with his behind the scenes role and doesn’t need to see his name in the newspaper to know he was part of a job well-done. “Everything we do, we do together,” he said.