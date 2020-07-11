Idaho State Police troopers were called to five fatal crashes between July 1-7 across the state while they also located and charged 56 impaired drivers, a news release said.
At least three of the impaired driving charges were the result of crashes ISP troopers responded to. The days around and during the Fourth of July holiday can be the deadliest days of the year on Idaho’s roadways. The five fatal crashes remain under investigation.
“As troopers, we’re called to respond to the crashes caused by unsafe driving behavior,” ISP District 3 Lt. Matt Smith said. “We see tragic results. So troopers feel strongly about being proactive and urging people not to drive impaired and not to let their friends or family drive impaired. Keeping families whole and safe depends on it.”
ISP joined with other law enforcement agencies and the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety to keep troopers on the highways through the holiday week watching out for impaired drivers.