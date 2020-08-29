Idaho State Police are now using their Twitter accounts to alert the public about vehicle collisions or hazardous road conditions to increase public awareness and traffic safety.
The tweets are part of the ISP’s effort to increase the speed and efficiency of relaying traffic safety information to the public and local media outlets.
On Friday, the ISP encouraged people who wish to receive the information to follow the ISP district account for their region of interest. The agency will continue to use its email list for news releases.
In District 2, which covers Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewiston and Nez Perce counties, updates will be available @ISPCentralIdaho.
The state police’s other Twitter handles are @ISPNorthIdaho, @ISPWesternIdaho, @ISPSouthIdaho and @ISPEasternIdaho.