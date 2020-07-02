The Idaho State Police will have extra patrols statewide looking for impaired drivers through Tuesday.
Last year during the holiday weekend, there were 36 crashes involving impaired drivers in Idaho, resulting in 46 injuries and four deaths, according to a news release.
“This Fourth of July, the Idaho State Police wants to make sure the only red, white and blue you see are the fireworks,” said ISP Trooper Tauna Davis in Lewiston. “Designate a sober driver so you don’t have to spend the night celebrating your freedom behind bars.”
Troopers are reminding drivers that impaired driving includes more than alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may also interfere with driving.
ISP recommends designating a sober driver, making arrangements for overnight guests, offering or choosing nonalcoholic beverages, and following directions and warning labels about driving while taking medications.