The Idaho State Police Forensic Services Laboratory recently was recognized by the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors with an honor awarded to only 13 other laboratories in the world.
In order to be considered for the Foresight Maximus Award, a lab must show a minimum of 90 percent or better peak efficiency, according to a news release.
“This award is the result of over 10 years of hard work,” ISP Director of Forensic Services Matthew Gamette said. “We understand the importance of being accountable for the best scientific practices, transparency to our stakeholders and timely analysis to assist the criminal justice system.”
Last year, ISP laboratories reported analysis on 23,318 items of evidence, completed 14,675 forensic cases for the state and improved turnaround time, the news release said.
ISP operates three forensic labs, in Coeur d’Alene, Pocatello and Meridian. The labs conduct testing on a variety of evidence, including controlled substances, latent prints, toxicology samples, firearms and DNA. It was the first laboratory system in the country to require their scientists be certified to work in their forensic discipline, the news release said.
About 90 percent of the analysis done in the labs is performed for city and county law enforcement agencies in Idaho. Only a small percentage of evidence tested in the labs is done in conjunction with ISP cases.