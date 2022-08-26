As people begin enjoying the festivities of the next few weeks, Idaho State Police are enforcing one thing: Don’t drink and drive.
The first big event is Hot August Nights today through Sunday. Then, it’s Labor Day weekend Sept. 3-5. Finally, the area will have the Lewiston Roundup from Sept. 7- 10. All those events bring in thousands of people and just as many opportunities to drive impaired.
“We’re just expecting a whole lot of stuff,” said ISP Sgt. Chris Middleton, which is why the agency is having extra patrols for Labor Day and the Lewiston Roundup weekend and implementing a no-refusal drug and alcohol testing rule for this weekend’s Hot August Nights.
“(Hot August Nights) is one of our favorites. It unites thousands for great music, food and a spectacular car show. Our troopers work hard preparing the ISP vehicles so we can be part of the community and show our proud history,” ISP District 2 Capt. Richard Adamson said in a news release. “Despite the festivities, we also know there are increased DUIs over the weekend. Emphasis patrols are designed to keep everyone safe on the roadways. Impaired driving is avoidable, and DUI collisions are preventable. Plan ahead by designating a sober driver, call a taxi, use a ride-share, or ask someone to come get you — just don’t drive. We are passionate because we see the consequences of impaired driving.”
Middleton said ISP and law enforcement agencies want to keep people safe who are going to events and traveling. Middleton said the reason for the extra emphasis on patrols and testing is to deter the decision to drink and drive. He said that the Hot August Nights event is designed for families. “You can have fun without taking that next step of drinking or drugging and driving,” Middleton said.
For this weekend with Hot August Nights, there will be a no-refusal rule in place for DUI stops, which means that if someone is stopped for a DUI and refuses a test, law enforcement will get a search warrant from a judge. Judges are already on call, but the one for this weekend has been given notice. Those arrested for suspected DUI will be processed and booked into jail and every suspected DUI will be tested.
If a search warrant is issued, Middleton said ISP is prepared to do the blood draws — they have their own phlebotomists so they don’t overwhelm hospitals, instead testing people at the District 2 office.
Other law enforcement agencies are also increasing patrols, like the Lewiston police and the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office is also bringing in more support to handle the cases.
“We’re going to have a lot of officers on the road so you’ll have lots of opportunities to meet us,” Middleton said.
Law enforcement is not only on the lookout for drinking and driving, but also what Middleton called drugging and driving. He said there’s been an increase in driving under the influence of drugs as well as alcohol, which is why they’re bringing in drug detection dogs. Most of the drug cases are marijuana. There’s also an increase in poly-use, where people use a mix of drugs and alcohol, which causes impairment.
The extra presence of ISP also assists Lewiston police, who still have to handle standard service calls. It allows for more manpower with the increase of people and drivers. ISP has 15 road troopers, which is not enough to cover five counties, much less the extra needed for those busy weekends.
Middleton said that last year, ISP had 16 DUI arrests during the Hot August Nights events. DUI fatalities for District 2, which includes Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties, are already at four, whereas last year the number was three.
An ISP news release stated that according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 11,654 people died in traffic accidents related to alcohol impairment in 2020, which is a 14% increase from 2019. Every day, about 32 people in the U.S. die in drunk-driving collisions, which is one person every 45 minutes. Idaho Transportation Department data shows that statewide impaired driving caused 1,729 crashes last year, 108 deaths and impaired driving fatalities accounted for almost 40% of all traffic fatalities.
Labor Day weekend is part of the 100 deadliest days, the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when there are the most fatalities on the road. “Kids are going back to school and families are going on their last outings,” Middleton said about the increased traffic for the weekend.
Middleton said ISP is hoping to get the number of driving fatalities, including DUI deaths, to zero.
“That’s our goal,” Middleton said. “DUI deaths and DUI arrests are 100% avoidable — it’s people’s decision to not drive.”