As people begin enjoying the festivities of the next few weeks, Idaho State Police are enforcing one thing: Don’t drink and drive.

The first big event is Hot August Nights today through Sunday. Then, it’s Labor Day weekend Sept. 3-5. Finally, the area will have the Lewiston Roundup from Sept. 7- 10. All those events bring in thousands of people and just as many opportunities to drive impaired.

