SPOKANE — Bonner County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho State Police arrested a 36-year-old Boise man Friday with more than 10 pounds of marijuana and a slew of other drugs after a high-speed chase that started in Spokane County.
Bonner County deputies prepared to join the chase around 8:20 p.m. as a BMW driven by Jarred Butler, 36, crossed into Kootenai County headed toward Bonner County on Highway 41, according to a news release.
Butler’s car was reportedly traveling on a flat tire, and Bonner County deputies flattened two more using spike strips near Blanchard, according to a news release. But the vehicle continued on the highway driving between 35 and 70 mph.
Several times the car crossed the center line and oncoming traffic had to pull over to avoid a collision, according to a news release. Deputies used a pursuit maneuver to spin and disable Butler’s car as it approached Oldtown, bringing it to a stop on the highway near Old Priest River Road.
Butler was arrested after he tried to flee on foot, according to a news release. Deputies recovered from his car more than 10 pounds of marijuana, a large amount of cash, a stolen gun, methamphetamine, cocaine, mushrooms and LSD.
Butler is facing charges including drug trafficking, unlawful firearm possession, eluding police and possessing stolen property.