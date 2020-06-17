ISP captain calling it a career

Idaho State Police District 2 Capt. Ed Westbrook is retiring after a 34-year career in law enforcement that included 23 years with ISP.
Westbrook, who officially retires today, said leaving behind his team at District 2 in Lewiston will be bittersweet, but he’s looking forward to spending time with his children and grandchildren as he hunts and fishes as much as he can and enjoys the country. He is an avid archery hunter.
He will also train bird dogs on the side, Westbrook said Tuesday morning.
“The Lewiston ISP Office has been, and will continue to be, a great place to work,” Westbrook said. “It’s been my privilege to serve with this entire team. If anything I’ve done has made this office a great place for the people of ISP and this community, then that’s the best parting gift I could provide.”
Westbrook was promoted to captain in 2018, and thanked ISP headquarters for supporting him in his efforts to make updates to the District 2 office in Lewiston. Under Westbrook’s direction, the office was repainted, a new storage building constructed for onsite storage and new carpeting, shelving and a state-of-the-art telephone system that allows the district to be linked to all of ISP were installed.
Westbrook began his law enforcement career as a Benewah County sheriff’s deputy in 1986. Before that, he served with the 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper in the Army.
In 1997, Westbrook was hired by the Criminal Investigations Bureau with the Idaho Department of Law Enforcement and was assigned to Lewiston.
“There are a handful of us still left who weren’t hired as a state trooper,” Westbrook said. “I did not drive a black and white (ISP patrol car) until I was promoted as a captain.”
Westbrook worked investigations for DLE, specializing in narcotics enforcement and assisting local agencies with major crime investigations. The DLE evolved into the ISP and Westbrook became a member of the ISP SWAT team and also served for a time as the team’s commander.
He graduated from the FBI Command College and the DEA Drug Unit Commanders Academy. He was promoted to lieutenant over District 2 investigations in 2012. Then in 2018, he was promoted to captain over both patrol and investigations at the Lewiston office.
“The troopers and staff here know the importance of being part of this community,” Westbrook said. “They’re dedicated to keeping the needs of the community at the forefront of everything they do. I’m leaving the district in good hands.”
Lt. Rich Adamson will replace Westbrook at District 2. Adamson is a 25-year veteran of law enforcement.
“Ed will stand up and support his people, doing all he can to make sure they have what they need to provide the best service possible,” Adamson said. “Everyone knows they have Ed’s support and that legacy will impact the people of ISP District 2 for a long time.”
ISP Director Col. Kedrick Wills offered high praise for Westbrook, saying he has been a tremendous asset and will be missed.
“I have personally relied on his leadership and expert advice, especially with tactical issues or complex investigations,” Wills said. “His leadership and dedication to District 2 will be felt for many years to come. He is a high-caliber person and we wish him the best in the next chapter of his life.”
Westbrook and his wife, Kay, plan to stay in the Lewiston area.
