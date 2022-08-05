ISP arrests man wanted in Oregon

Idaho State Police arrested a 33-year-old man near Lewiston who was also wanted in Multnomah County.
According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, Jacob M.R. Anderson has an arrest warrant from Multnomah County for assault in the second degree with no bail. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the Multnomah District Attorney’s Office is coordinating an extradition.
According to the probable cause affidavit from Nez Perce County, Anderson was allegedly stopped by ISP at 8:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 95 near Lewiston. He was allegedly driving a Gold BMW sedan with no visible license plates and was pulled over by an ISP trooper.
The trooper couldn’t find a license plate or temporary permit, and when he asked Anderson for his driver’s license, the trooper was given an Oregon license with the name “Lee Goldschmidt.” The trooper realized the driver didn’t match the photo on the license, which was confirmed by a Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Deputy who had arrived on the scene. The trooper confronted Anderson about the alleged false identity and he was asked to exit the vehicle. Anderson then allegedly turned the car on and placed it into drive, and the deputy and the trooper entered the vehicle and placed Anderson in an arm bar. Anderson was then taken into custody, according to the probable cause.
During transport, the trooper asked for his identity and Anderson allegedly continued to state that he was Goldschmidt, according to the probable cause affidavit. Methamphetamine was allegedly found during a search performed on the vehicle to learn Anderson’s identity. The vehicle was registered to Johnny Barker, but Anderson also didn’t match the identity of Barker. There were allegedly numerous pieces of mail, including checks, with different names and Oregon addresses that were believed to be stolen from mailboxes.
Anderson was taken to the Nez Perce County Jail and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance under the name “John Doe.” Anderson was arraigned on the drug possession charge Monday by Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam at the Nez Perce County Courthouse under the John Doe name. He was given a $10,000 bail and preliminary hearing Aug. 10. By Wednesday, an amended criminal complaint was filed with his real identity.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, Anderson allegedly hit a Portland police officer while fleeing in a stolen vehicle July 24. The officer sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for surgery. He also has warrants from Benton County, Lincoln County and Clackamas County.