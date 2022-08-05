ISP arrests man wanted in Oregon

Jacob M.R. Anderson

Idaho State Police arrested a 33-year-old man near Lewiston who was also wanted in Multnomah County.

According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, Jacob M.R. Anderson has an arrest warrant from Multnomah County for assault in the second degree with no bail. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the Multnomah District Attorney’s Office is coordinating an extradition.

Tags

Recommended for you