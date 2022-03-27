Isabelle Monk take top honors at Genesee DYW

GENESEE — Isabelle Monk was named Genesee’s Distringuished Young Woman for 2023 Saturday night.
Monk, the daughter of Stacey and Kim Monk of Genesee, was first in the categories of Self Expression Overall ($400) and Scholastic First Alt ($200). She earned $1,600 in scholarships.
First alternate is Maxine English. She won the categories of Talent Overall and Scholastic Overall and took home $1,500.
Other category winners were Rory Mayer (Spirit, $300; Interview First Alt. $200; Talent First Alt, $100; and Fitness First Alt, $100) and Annabelle Loewe (Interview Overall, $400; Fitness Overall, $300).