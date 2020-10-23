Is that the Great Pumpkin?

Sage Hills, 9, tosses his pumpkin up and down while waiting with other Asotin students to have their picture taken Thursday. Instead of going on a field trip to a pumpkin patch this year, the patch came to them in the form of around 300 pumpkins laid out in the grass field across the street from the Asotin school.

 August Frank/Tribune

Sage Hills, 9, tosses his pumpkin up and down while waiting with other Asotin students to have their picture taken Thursday. Instead of going on a field trip to a pumpkin patch this year, the patch came to them in the form of around 300 pumpkins laid out in the grass field across the street from the Asotin school.

Tags

Recommended for you