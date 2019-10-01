Is it a rock ... or something more?

A 74-year-old Craigmont man claims an unusual rock he discovered while digging for gold has an uncanny resemblance to foot bones from the legendary Bigfoot.
Bob Canup, retired from the U.S. Army and Potlatch Corp., said he was digging for gold and crystals with his granddaughter, Chase, about 17 years ago near Pierce, “and this big rock came up. So I just threw it out, but as soon as I threw it out I wanted to look at it.”
Canup said he and his granddaughter retrieved the rock from their pilings to inspect it.
“It looked just like Bigfoot from the ankle down. To start with, it has toes, it has an ankle bone, it has a ball on the bottom of the foot and it has a heel. And it weighs about 40 pounds.
“As far as I could tell, it’s just like a rock, but it’s shaped like, looks just exactly like, a Bigfoot.”
Canup said he took the rock home and has placed it on a 6-foot-tall piling in his yard.
“I just have it sitting right in my front yard by my fish pond,” Canup said.
There have been several times in the past decade and a half that he considered bringing the unusual rock into the Lewiston Tribune office to display it, but it wasn’t until recently he did so.
It’s been a conversation piece among his friends and other mineral seekers for years, he said.
“People ask about it. And I know I had one of my friends who took his phone and said, ‘I need a picture of that,’ so he took a picture of it.”
Canup said he does not know what kind of stone it is and he thinks it is probably just a rock — not the actual petrified remains of Bigfoot.
On the other hand, he wouldn’t totally dismiss the idea.
“I was born in Tennessee and in Tennessee we think about stuff like that (Bigfoot),” he said. “When I was a kid, the way we were raised, my grandfather was a full-blooded Cherokee Indian, and Indians thought a lot about stuff like that. So I wouldn’t throw it away because I think somebody has to look at it who knows better than I can tell what it is. That’s the way they raised me.”
