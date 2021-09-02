MOSCOW — The Idler Fire near Moscow Mountain was caused by a structure fire that ignited the surrounding wildlands, according to investigators.
An update from the Idaho Department of Lands on Wednesday said 25 percent of the fire is contained as firefighting crews are being aided by cooler temperatures.
The fire is estimated at 116 acres, down from the 150-200-acre estimate Tuesday.
Investigators announced a structure fire ignited the blaze Monday afternoon and strong winds drove the fire eastward. The fire spread to a home, but the family living there escaped the flames safely.
Overnight temperatures dropped into the low 30s with good humidity heading into Wednesday. Firefighters spent the cool Wednesday morning installing water delivery equipment, including more than 8,000 feet of hose to reinforce the fire line and mop up toward the interior of the burn.
Crews will remain on scene to monitor and patrol overnight, but because of safety concerns, firefighters will only engage the fire during daylight hours unless the fire line is directly threatened.
The Latah County Sheriff’s Office rescinded evacuation orders Tuesday and allowed homeowners to return to their properties. They are being asked to remain ready to leave if conditions change.
The public is being asked to use extreme caution when driving in the area as fire equipment and personnel will be on the roads.
An incident command post has been set up at the Latah County Fairgrounds. There are 95 personnel working on the fire.