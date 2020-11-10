A person of interest has been identified in an investigation into a possible homicide near Kamiah, though neither the victim nor the person of interest have been identified publicly.
Nez Perce Tribal Police and the FBI are investigating the possible homicide of a woman at a residence near Kamiah. FBI responded to the woman’s residence on Oct. 31.
“This is an ongoing investigation and limited information is available at this time,” Nez Perce Tribe spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott said. “However, Tribal Police detectives are working diligently to ensure a complete and accurate investigation.”
No arrests had been made in the case by the FBI as of Monday, said FBI Salt Lake City Field Office spokeswoman Sandra Barker, who added the investigation was ongoing and no other details could be released.
The FBI is seeking information about the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Salt Lake City FBI’s Coeur d’Alene Resident Agency at (208) 664-5128 or the Nez Perce Tribal Police at (208) 843-7141.