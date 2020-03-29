Lewiston police are still investigating an explosion that rocked an apartment on the 200 block of Fifth Street on Friday and left at least one person injured.
Carol Maurer, the city’s public information officer, said the case is still active and more information likely will be released Monday. As of Saturday, officials had not identified the cause of the explosion nor the name of anyone injured at the scene.
Residents at the complex said an injured man “missing half an arm” was seen running toward St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, which is a block away from the apartment building.
The Lewiston Fire Department and police responded to the multilevel building, at 212 Fifth St., after receiving reports of a fire and explosion. A bomb squad from Spokane was called in to assist with the investigation, along with the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Maurer said.