Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Sunday’s Tribune.
COLFAX — Fire investigation resumed last week at the Fonk’s building in Colfax, then shut down again because of a partial second-floor collapse and shift in the building’s walls.
The building was closed off again and tear-down may begin this week.
“We’re working with companies to get that building taken down as safely as possible,” said Joel Warwick, co-owner. “We’re trying to hurry to get that done.”
He gave a target of no later than today.
Demolition companies now confer with private fire investigators on how to take down part of the building — to make it safer — then stop to allow investigators back in to finish their work.
Then the demolition would continue.
“The fire started in the kitchen, they’re just not sure what piece of equipment started it,” said Steve Bretveld, Colfax building inspector.
Warwick indicated the possibility to save the lower floor brick wall and/or the building’s facade is still in play.
A team of 14-15 private fire investigators gathered on the second morning of the resumed study May 28, after the remainder of Fonk’s second floor came down early that morning, apparently by coincidence. Subsequent laser measurements of the building’s foundation suggested it was unsafe to be inside.
“If they’d have been in there three days earlier, they’d be done with this already,” said Warwick.
The work was shut down before a verdict.
“Really no new status,” said Tony Nuttman, lead fire investigator for Pullman Fire Department, who was on site the two days. “I’m just there to assist and see what we can find. They’re running the show.”
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Fire chief retires, EMS supervisor resigns, others also quit
KAMIAH — Longtime Kamiah Fire Chief Dan Musgrave has decided to conclude his days of fighting fire by announcing his retirement after 41 years of service.
EMS Supervisor Andrea Layne announced her resignation as well. Layne tallied more than 30 years of experience in southern Idaho before moving north to take the helm of Kamiah’s EMTs in November 2019. Both informed the city of their intentions May 27.
Musgrave and Layne were also joined in retirement by Assistant Fire Chief Robert Simmons, Assistant Fire Chief Doug Layne, Assistant Fire Chief Merle Barnett, Captain Jake Simler and Lt. Ed Souther.
Musgrave said he announced he was retiring during a firefighter/EMS meeting last Thursday. Layne then gave her announcement. Musgrave said the entire group of officers decided they were going to retire as well. “They were ready to get out,” said Musgrave. “Most of us have been talking about giving it up for the past couple years. For me, it’s time to step down and move on with my life.”
Simmons echoed those sentiments saying, “I enjoyed all 27 years of doing it. Glad I could help the community. It’s come time to do other stuff. I still love the department and wish them best.” He said he still plans to remain with the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce, but that commitment is easier as it has set times for gatherings. The nature of being a firefighter means being on call regularly, staying home on weekends and responding to calls at all hours.
The departure involves about 200 years of experience, estimated Musgrave. Musgrave has served for 41 years, Layne has about 40 years, Barnett has 46 years, Simmons has served for 27 years, and there are about 20-plus years apiece for Simler and Souther.
Musgrave said about 12-13 people remain in the fire department. The city and rural fire departments share firefighters so those who have retired will impact both units. The departments also have an arrangement that the same fire chief must oversee both departments.
He advised the EMS group to do a national search for someone who could be chief and EMS director.
— Ben Jorgensen, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Kempthorne, wife donate $30,000 for McCall pocket park in exchange for alleyway access
MCCALL — Former Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne and his wife, Patricia, will donate $30,000 to the city of McCall to improve a pocket park called Roosevelt Park as part of a deal that gives the Kempthornes ownership of an alleyway.
The McCall City Council voted 4-1 in favor of ceding a 120-foot-long stretch of 16-foot-wide alleyway owned by the city to Kempthorne, who owns land on both sides of the alley between Roosevelt and Louisa avenues.
Mayor Bob Giles and council members Colby Nielsen, Melanie Holmes and Thom Sowers voted in favor, while council member Mike Maciaszek was opposed amid questions over whether the alleyway could be better used in the future.
“We don’t know what future needs might be 50 or 100 years from now,” Maciaszek said. “I just don’t think it’s the right thing to do.”
The agreement said the city will develop plans by the end of the year for how to use the donation to improve Roosevelt Park, located near the comer of Pine Street and Roosevelt Avenue.
Improvements to the park must be completed by the city before the end of 2021, under the agreement.
Otherwise, money leftover from the $30,000 donation would revert back to the Kempthomes for them to complete the work.
The amount for the donation was determined by using a high-end estimate for the value of the small strip of alleyway, Kempthorne told The Star-News after the meeting.
Owning the alleyway enables the Kempthornes to connect their properties and complete a rehabilitation of the land, which formerly served as a neighborhood dump and includes two 106-year-old buildings restored by the couple.
The property will serve strictly as a place for friends and family members to enjoy McCall, Kempthorne said, noting the endearing qualities of the two historic buildings on site.
“That fact that cabin is 106 and my grandchildren and children are creating beautiful memories really brings happiness to Patricia and me,” he said.
Uniting the four parcels has created open space for activities like baseball games with his five grandchildren, said Kempthorne, whose permanent home is in Boise.
A public hearing on the application lasted over an hour as council members discussed the $30,000 donation, fearing it could be publicly perceived as an attempt to influence approval of the alleyway abandonment.
But City Attorney Bill Nichols told council members that the donation is legal, while City Manager Anette Spickard described it as compensation for the small strip of land.
“The way that I view this transaction is that having a donation for the park is recognizing the value they’re receiving for obtaining the alleyway,” Spickard said.
The Kempthornes urged the donation as a way to be sure the public benefits from the city ceding ownership of the public alley, said McCall attorney Steve Millemann, who represented the family in the hearing.
“The whole concept of the donation for the improvement of Roosevelt Park did not come from your staff,” Millemann told the council. “It came from the Kempthornes.”
Another fear was that vacating the alleyway could restrict future rear access to parcels fronting Louisa Avenue.
Millemann and Nichols both said future access via the alleyway could still be negotiated with the property owners.
“That opportunity is not being lost here,” Millemann said.
Roosevelt Park was developed on unused city right of way in 2011 by the now-defunct McCall Improvement Committee.
Initial improvements were paid for by tourism local-option tax money and private donations. Furniture and landscaping were added in 2012 and 2013, with the large green Adirondack chair seen from Pine Street donated to the park by Mountain Monkey Business in 2016.
Dirk Kempthorne served as the governor of Idaho from 1999 to 2006, then resigned to become President George W. Bush’s secretary of the interior, a role he occupied until 2009.
Kempthorne, a Republican, also represented Idaho in the U.S. Senate from 1993 to 1999.
His political career began in 1985 when he was elected mayor of Boise.
He then ran unopposed for reelection in 1989, serving until 1993 when he became a U.S. Senator.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday