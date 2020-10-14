GRANGEVILLE — Several people have been questioned and taken polygraph tests in connection to a homicide in Elk City two weeks ago, but no arrests have been made, Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings said Tuesday.
Leanna Maree Bailey, 62, from the Seattle area, was killed while visiting Elk City to clean out the house of her recently deceased father before putting it on the market. Bailey had been in Elk City for several weeks and had been sleeping in her car, Giddings said. Her manner of death was confirmed by an autopsy report.
Giddings said investigators have been talking to a number of “persons of interest” with whom Bailey associated, but have not yet singled out a suspect. He declined to release further details about the death.
One of the people who was being questioned died by suicide last Thursday. Giddings said it’s possible the suicide was the result of the person’s medical problems.
“We’re still investigating and trying to solve the case,” the sheriff said. “We’re still looking at it and talking to folks.”