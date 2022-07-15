Lewiston fire and police stand on the shore next to Memorial Bridge as a Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office boat moves across the water during a search for a missing swimmer in the Clearwater River on Thursday evening. Several area agencies responded to a call of a reported missing swimmer, and it did not appear the swimmer was found. No further information was available at press time.
August Frank/Tribune
Lewiston fire and police look through binoculars out onto the Clearwater River in search of a reported missing swimmer on Thursday evening.
August Frank/Tribune
A Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office boat moves toward Memorial Bridge on the Clearwater River in search of a reported missing swimmer Thursday.
August Frank/Tribune
A Nez Perce County Sheriff's boat takes a diver out onto the river near Memorial Bridge on Thursday.
