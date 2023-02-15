The Washington State Invasive Species Council has scheduled six webinars running Tuesday through Feb. 25 about the threat of invasive species.
Gov. Jay Inslee has proclaimed the week as Invasive Species Awareness Week and asks the public to learn to spot invasive species and know who to call to report them.
Whether on land or in water, some human-introduced organisms such as fish, bugs, plants and other wildlife can damage agriculture, recreation, forests and other resources. They can threaten the survival of endangered species such as salmon and orca, and change natural processes such as fire, water availability and flooding. Invasive species are a global problem that has cost the United States more than $1.2 trillion in the past 50 years. A 2017 state study estimates some species in other states, such as invasive freshwater mussels, would cost more than $100 million annually in damage and loss if they become established in Washington.
“The role of the public can’t be understated,” said Justin Bush, executive coordinator of the Washington Invasive Species Council. “We have lots of examples where the public was first to discover a new problem species. Many organizations work together to perform surveillance and trapping to detect invasive species, but they can’t be everywhere. People playing active roles in their communities to protect the resources we value is very important.”
Anyone interested in attending the webinars is asked to register in advance because spots are limited. The classes include:
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, webinar — Washington Invasive Aquatic Plants to Look Out For.
2-3:15 p.m. Tuesday, webinar — European Green Crab Update.
11 a.m. to noon next Wednesday, webinar — Safeguard Our Shellfish.
Noon to 1 p.m. next Wednesday, webinar — Hunting for Hornets’ Season Three: A Recap of Activities during the 2022 Season.
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 23, in-person only in Stevenson, Wash. — 12th Annual Columbia Gorge Invasive Species and Exotic Pest Workshop.