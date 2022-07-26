Invasive ‘murder hornet’ is given a new name by national society

Washington Department of AgricultureAsian giant hornets can grow as big as 2 inches long, and are known to decimate honey bee hives.

The Asian giant hornet — sometimes dubbed the “murder hornet” — has been given a new name by the Entomological Society of America.

The hornet species Vespa mandarinia will be referred to as “northern giant hornet” the Washington State Department of Agriculture announced Monday. The department’s website and printed materials will be updated in coming weeks to reflect the name change.

