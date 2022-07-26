Invasive ‘murder hornet’ is given a new name by national society

The Asian giant hornet — sometimes dubbed the “murder hornet” — has been given a new name by the Entomological Society of America.
The hornet species Vespa mandarinia will be referred to as “northern giant hornet” the Washington State Department of Agriculture announced Monday. The department’s website and printed materials will be updated in coming weeks to reflect the name change.
The proposal to establish a common name for V. mandarinia came from Chris Looney, a scientist who had been working in the department’s hornet research and efforts to eradicate the northern giant hornet from Washington.
The name reflects the species’ native geographic ranges in Asia, the department said. Another hornet, commonly called the yellow-legged hornet, which is closely related and similarly large, will be called the “southern giant hornet” because of its native geographic ranges in Asia.
The new official common names are intended to comply with the entomological society’s insect common names guidelines. The new names also are meant to reduce confusion with another hornet that has been known as the Asian hornet.
The northern giant hornet is an invasive species that has been the target of eradication efforts in Washington and British Columbia. Individual hornets were first discovered in those locations in 2019 and so far, Washington state entomologists have eradicated four northern giant hornet nests.
Anyone wishing more information about the northern giant hornet may check WSDA’s hornet webpage.