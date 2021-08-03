Into the river

Pete Caster/TribuneAndrew “Moose” Brown, of Lewiston, performs a backflip into the Clearwater River on Monday near the confluence in Lewiston. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley did not reach triple digits Monday as the mercury only hit 99. Today’s forecast can be found on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Andrew “Moose” Brown, of Lewiston, performs a backflip into the Clearwater River on Monday near the confluence Lewiston. Today’s forecast can be found on Page XX.

Tags