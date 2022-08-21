‘Intimidation,’ ‘extremism’ lead library chief to resign

<text>Outgoing Boundary County Library Director Kimber Glidden is shown in a file photo.</text>

 Bonners Ferry Herald

After a petition started last month to recall four Boundary County Library board members over a routine policy update, library director Kimber Glidden has announced her resignation effective Sept. 10.

“Nothing in my background could have prepared me for the political atmosphere of extremism, militant Christian fundamentalism, intimidation tactics, and threatening behavior currently being employed in the community,” Glidden wrote in her announcement posted by the library.

