An officer yells at Bryan C. Herbert to stop as he rides a bicycle across the Interstate Bridge toward Clarkston on Thursday. Herbert, 33, homeless, was arrested Thursday afternoon by Clarkston police after he allegedly stole a backpack from a man who was underneath the Interstate Bridge on the Clarkston side of the Snake River. Clarkston Police Chief Joel Hastings said the case was initially called in as a littering offense, when a witness saw a man discarding items from a backpack. However, it quickly turned into a theft when a man called police to report his backpack had been stolen at the same location. The alleged victim gave chase with a BB gun, and the suspect headed to Lewiston, Hastings said. Herbert was arrested on the bridge on a warrant for fourth-degree assault and felony theft because the backpack contained a wallet and credit cards.
