A major revamp of the intersection leading into Clarkston is moving forward with final roundabout designs and right of way acquisition near Second, Bridge and Diagonal streets.
Public Works Director Kevin Poole said three properties need to be appraised, but the price and availability of commercial appraisals have changed in recent months. A retired appraiser has agreed to do the work for $20,000, Poole said Monday night, which is about a $9,500 increase.
“Since executing the original agreement, the cost of appraisals has dramatically increased due to low availability of appraisers,” Poole said.
The Clarkston City Council approved a supplemental agreement for the additional expense with a 6-0 vote.
Poole said the intersection has the highest accident rate in the city, and the roundabout will drastically reduce those numbers. About 20,000 vehicles use the gateway to Clarkston on a daily basis.
The total right of way acquisition needed for the new roundabout is budgeted at about $280,000, which includes appraisals, legal recordings and purchase prices, Poole said. Construction at the busy intersection near the Interstate Bridge is scheduled to begin next year.
In other city business:
The council voted in favor of accepting Tri-State Memorial Hospital’s petition to vacate Belmont Way and approved drafting a resolution setting a public hearing date on the issue. In addition, a petition for the city to relinquish all sewer maintenance at the medical campus was given the green light.
Getting large city trucks into some areas that needed maintenance was difficult to navigate, Poole said, and the public safety committee recommended approval of the request. “It gives the hospital more control and flexibility in development of their property.”
Belmont Way has been primarily used as an access road rather than a public street, Poole said.
Clarkston police provided information about services for homeless people in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley before Gateway Park was closed for construction.
Police Chief Joel Hastings said his officers visited the site daily last week to let folks know they would have to leave the park, which is located across the street from Taco Time.
Two homeless individuals accepted vouchers from the Salvation Army for temporary housing at a hotel, while two others declined. The people staying there were also given a list of free meal sites, area programs for the homeless and other information, Hastings said.
The city is in the process of giving up its lease of the site, which will be maintained by the Army Corps of Engineers as of Feb. 23. The property has to be returned in its original condition, so all improvements, such as picnic tables and a decorative windmill, must be removed.
A budget workshop will be conducted Nov. 22 as part of the regular council meeting, followed by a public hearing. Residents who would like to comment on the 2022 budget can submit emails via the city’s website, or attend the hearing, if an in-person session gets approval from the mayor.
The 35th Lighted Christmas Parade is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in downtown Clarkston. The council gave permission to the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce to hold the parade under the consent agenda.
