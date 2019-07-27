Intersection project speeds ahead

It’s looking like the old adage that money talks will pay off for Lewiston motorists as workers put the pedal to the metal to complete the large intersection project below the Red Lion Hotel.
Curtis Arnzen, the Idaho Transportation Department project engineer for the rebuild of the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and 21st Street, said Western Construction of Lewiston is pushing hard to earn as much as possible from a program that awards an extra $5,000 per day for early completion. As of this week, he estimated the contractor has shaved about a month off the seven-month construction window.
“Western was just really motivated to get the work done and earn as much of the incentive bonus as they possibly could,” Arnzen said. “So they just really had a well-organized construction project, and they thought through the details very well.”
Arnzen said the transportation department doesn’t typically offer such incentives, but decided to for this project because the junction is the busiest intersection in the area. Construction has also had a big impact on surrounding businesses, giving the department another reason to put the bonus money on the table.
Western was able to get ahead of the game partly because it ran two shifts during the first couple of months of construction, he said. Engineers originally scheduled the project for about seven months, before it got started in early April. That put completion around the end of October. But Arnzen said work could now wrap up in early October, or even late September.
Western finished the southern portion of the intersection that involved the bulk of the work a couple of weeks ago. Crews then shifted detours and moved on to the second phase on the northern edge of the intersection along Locomotive Park, where they are now working on grading.
The third and final phase is also the smallest. That portion will complete the approach between the intersection and Memorial Bridge across the Clearwater River.
There have been a few change orders during construction, but Arnzen said they haven’t been out of the ordinary. One was the addition of a gravel shoulder next to some of the new concrete paving that widened the travel surface for motorists, to increase safety. Similar shoulders will probably be used on the Memorial Bridge approach during the third phase, since there will be limited space in that area.
“Our lanes might tighten up, and we’ll have to shift traffic a little bit more than what we planned,” Arnzen said. “There’s not a lot of shoulder width to spare.”
He ultimately gave Western a big pat on the back for its efforts on the project to date.
“They’ve taken a lot of pride in the work that they’re doing,” Arnzen said. “We feel really good about the quality of construction, and we’ve even gotten a lot of compliments from the public. Some projects don’t go that way.”
And if the current trend continues, he didn’t rule out an even faster completion.
“With any luck and more good planning, there’s potential to finish a little earlier.”
The transportation department designed the $7.5 million reconstruction to help improve traffic flows at the intersection, especially for vehicles turning onto East Main Street from the bridge. Vehicles trying to make that move constantly backed up traffic onto the bridge, creating delays and potential hazards. The new configuration simplifies the intersection geometry by eliminating its connection to G Street and adding extra turn lanes and holding space to alleviate that and other problems.
The new intersection will have a more traditional, four-legged configuration, as well as other improvements to help pedestrians and disabled people navigate the busy crossing. The city of Lewiston also contributed $1 million of the overall cost to cover stormwater improvements designed to alleviate problematic flooding at the intersection.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.