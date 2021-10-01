Detective Eric Kjorness of the Moscow Police Department and Idaho Internet Crimes against Children Task Force will share information Oct. 13 about internet and social media safety.
The presentation, specifically geared toward parents, educators and community leaders, will be from 6-8 p.m. at the P1FCU Performing Arts Center at Lewiston High School, 3201 Cecil Andrus Way.
The event is sponsored by the Lewiston Police Department in conjunction with The Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.