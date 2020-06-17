Insurer paid $68,500 to settle claim

Nez Perce County’s insurer, Idaho Counties Risk Management Program, has paid $68,500 to Beck Law Office Trust Account in Hayden, Idaho, to settle a sexual harassment claim by a male employee against Nez Perce County Sheriff Joe Rodriguez.
The sexual harassment claim is one of two claims against the sheriff made to the Idaho Human Rights Commission in 2018. The second complaint alleged Rodriguez created a hostile work environment. The Idaho Human Rights Commission denied a Tribune public information request for information regarding the outcome of the two complaints.
Rodriguez had no comment about the payout when reached by the Tribune on Tuesday.
ICRMP had threatened to pull coverage for the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office last summer, but instead a new, higher-deductible plan was created for any new claim by any employee directly or indirectly reporting to the sheriff regarding personnel-related actions or omissions by the sheriff or administrative personnel who are subject to his direction or supervision.
The new deductible plan does not apply to the sexual harassment claim against the sheriff because it was made in 2018 before the new policy was in place, Nez Perce County Clerk-Auditor Patty Weeks said.
The deductible structure under the new policy that went into effect Oct. 1, 2019, calls for $15,000 deductible for the first claim; $30,000 for the second claim; $45,000 for the third claim; and $60,000 for any claim thereafter.
“You will be responsible for the below referenced deductible of any settlement, or judgment, or legal defense costs paid by us on your behalf respect to any employment practices liability claims filed against the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office,” the Sheriff’s Office Employment Practices Liability Amendatory Endorsement No. 8 said.
The deductible structure applies to any claim arising out of wrongful termination, retaliation, constructive discharge, breach of contract, unlawful discrimination, harassment of any type, assault, battery, violation of due process rights or any constitutional or statutory rights and any claim related to any illegal or unfair employment practice. The higher deductible plan would apply whether the claims arose through negligence, intentional or any other type of wrongful conduct.
The deductibles could be waived if the sheriff consulted and followed all reasonable advice provided by ICRMP or an assigned pre-loss attorney.
Former Chief Deputy Bryce Scrimsher, who is running against Rodriguez for sheriff in the November general election, filed a notice of tort claim with the county in May 2019. If that notice of tort claim becomes a lawsuit and there is a judgment against the sheriff or it is settled, it also would not trigger the new higher deductible plan because it too came before the new deductible structure was put in place last fall, Weeks said.
Scrimsher claimed Rodriguez fired him as undersheriff in November 2018 because he guided an employee through the process of filing a sexual harassment claim. The notice of tort claim, which is a prelude to a lawsuit, claimed the firing was retaliatory and seeks at least $1 million in damages.
Scrimsher’s tort claim says Rodriguez made “inappropriate comments and gestures of a sexual nature” toward a male employee. The comments began in 2017 and the unidentified male employee said the comments were causing him stress and he wanted the harassment to stop so he could focus on his job, according to Scrimsher’s notice of tort claim.
Scrimsher notified the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, where he was advised to forward the complaint to the Idaho Human Rights Commission. Rodriguez was served with the complaint in October 2018.
Scrimsher alleged Rodriguez stopped talking to him from the time he received the complaint until he fired him a month later. The tort alleges Rodriguez told Scrimsher he could return to his former employer, the Idaho State Police, telling Scrimsher, “you can either quit, or I have to let you go,” the tort claim said.
When the notice of tort claim was made, Rodriguez stated the allegations in the tort claim were untrue and not surprising from an upset former employee, but declined to comment further because it was a pending litigation.
Scrimsher was an at-will employee and Rodriguez was not required to give him cause for firing him.
Two months after Scrimsher was fired, the sheriff’s office union, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 32, issued a vote of no confidence in Rodriguez over alleged workplace discrimination, concerns about adherence to internal policies, inappropriate expenditure of public funds, inadequate training and staffing, and significant employee turnover.
At the time, Rodriguez said the vote had no bearing on his position and it did not mean anything to him because “the FOP didn’t vote me into office. The people of Nez Perce County voted for me, and that’s who I answer to.”
