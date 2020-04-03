Blue Cross of Idaho, Regence BlueShield of Idaho and Premera Blue Cross announced enhanced coronavirus benefits Thursday.
Blue Cross of Idaho waived all member cost-sharing for testing and treatment of coronavirus for its individual, fully insured and Medicare Advantage members through June 30, at no additional premium cost.
Regence will cover COVID-19 treatment without any out-of-pocket costs for fully insured members through June 30.
Premera Blue Cross is waiving consumer cost shares and deductibles for all fully insured, Medicare and individual market customers through Oct. 1.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced the suspension of 18 regulations to help citizens have greater access to telehealth and allow medical professionals to more easily obtain licenses to help fight COVID-19.
The Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health announced distribution of $230,000, some of which is heading to southeastern Washington. Asotin County’s share of $17,950 will go to Tri-State, Quality Behavioral Health and the CHAS Dental Clinic. The Garfield County Health District is getting $5,850. A total of $17,988 will reach Whitman County, where it will help Pullman Regional Hospital, Palouse Medi-cal and Palouse River Counseling.