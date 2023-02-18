Inslee talks biodiesel, housing shortage

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks to Washington State University students Friday at The Foley Institute on the Pullman campus.

 Anthony Kuipers/Daily News

PULLMAN — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said he is impressed with the proposed biodiesel plant that a company wants to locate in Pullman.

The governor visited Whitman County on a trip that included a meeting with the Port of Whitman commissioners. The commission has received a $5 million loan from the Washington Community Economic Revitalization Board to acquire property for a Agriculture Advancement Center, where the biodiesel plant would be the anchor tenant. AgTech OS is the company behind the plant, which would manufacture biodiesel from canola seeds.