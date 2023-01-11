OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee in a speech to a joint session of the Legislature on Tuesday urged lawmakers to act on his legislative agenda, calling for big spending to build housing, as well as additional gun laws and a funding boost for education.

The governor’s annual State of the State address in Olympia laid out his vision of the state’s accomplishments and challenges and what he wants to see from lawmakers during the 2023 session, which began Monday.

