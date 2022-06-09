A draft report commissioned by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray says replacing services of the four lower Snake River dams would cost between $10.3 billion and $27.2 billion, and that some costs have yet to be identified.
The study, released this morning, indicates that replacement services and mitigation would need to be in place and proven before dams would be removed, but also says that change has already come to the system of federal dams on the Snake and Columbia rivers and, with climate change and fish recovery needs, more transition is inevitable.
The two powerful politicians commissioned the study last fall and will use it to stake out their position on Snake River salmon recovery and to determine if they support breaching Ice Harbor, Lower Monumental, Little Goose and Lower Granite dams between Clarkston and the Tri-Cities. They reiterated that their minds remain open and they are interested in hearing from a wide range of perspectives.
“Every community in the Pacific Northwest knows the value and importance of our iconic salmon runs — and every community recognizes the importance of salmon to our economy and cultural heritage. We each remain firmly committed to saving our salmon,” they said in a joint statement issued with the draft report. “We also know that the dams provide significant benefits to our region’s economy and communities. In the coming weeks, we will carefully review and consider public input, tribal consultation, and other engagement from stakeholders before making any recommendations.”
The dams, constructed in the 1960s and 1970s, impede the movement of juvenile and adult salmon and steelhead that have been protected by the Endangered Species Act for three decades. But they also produce about 1,000 megawatts of electricity each year, allow the transportation of wheat and other products, irrigation of farm land near Ice Harbor Dam and provide recreation.
Many fisheries scientists, the Nez Perce Tribe, Oregon and fishing and conservation organizations believe the dams must be breached if wild salmon and steelhead are to be recovered. But many people believe the move is not needed and would be too costly.
A contractor hired by the two politicians compiled existing studies looking at the costs and options to replace services provided by the dams, such as power production, tug-and-barge transportation, irrigation and recreation. The report estimates replacing riverborne transportation would cost $969 million to $4.5 billion and mitigating for lost power production would cost $8.3 billion to $18.6 billion.
The overall estimate of $10.3 billion to $27.2 billion to replace and mitigate for all lost services if the dams were breached exceeds but is similar to the cost of Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson’s dam breaching concept. Simpson would spend $33.5 billion to breach the dams and mitigate affected communities and industries. The draft Inslee-Murray report included cost estimates from the concept released by Simspon in February 2021.
The report notes the federal government has spent $24 billion on salmon recovery since 1980. That includes court-ordered spill of water at the dams. Spill is meant to help juvenile salmon and steelhead during their migration to the Pacific Ocean.
“Snake River salmon populations are expected to continue to decline, and federal courts may continue to further restrict the flexibility of energy production for the LSRD in response to those declines,” according to the report.
Inslee and Murray are accepting public comments on the draft report through July 11. The report will be posted at lsrdoptions.org/, where comments may also be submitted.
