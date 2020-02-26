A few hours before Tuesday’s Democratic debate began, a Clarkston High School student asked Washington Gov. Jay Inslee about his brief campaign for the top job in the nation.
Inslee, who visited Walla Walla Community College and Clarkston High School, jokingly said his recent presidential bid was no secret, “it just seemed like it at the time.”
Overall, running for president was a positive experience, Inslee said, and something he highly recommends. Before suspending his campaign, Inslee said, he had the opportunity to address climate change and meet a lot of people who care deeply about the issue.
The governor spoke to Clarkston students during a swing through southeastern Washington that included a tour of flood-damaged areas in Walla Walla earlier in the day. He said “humongous rainstorms” like the one that caused Mill Creek to overflow its banks are directly linked to climate change.
The generation now attending high school and college is in a unique position to do something about it, Inslee told the students. Whether it’s reducing the carbon footprint or focusing on jobs in clean energy, Washington kids can be on the cutting edge of change, the governor said.
At both schools, he was greeted with banners, rounds of applause and gifts, including a Bantam basketball jersey and lifetime passes to sporting events. Inslee said he played on a state championship team at Ingraham High School in Seattle and would be happy to use his pass to see Clarkston’s teams vie for the same honor.
Retired Clarkston teacher Allison Hayes was a year behind Inslee in high school and in the audience for his visit. She and the governor both said, “Go, Rams!” when the 1969 state victory was mentioned.
Civics teacher Steve Cowdrey, who was a counselor at a Yakima YMCA camp that Inslee’s sons attended in 1988, said he was pleased the governor took the time to visit Clarkston.
“It was very meaningful for the students to connect with the realities of state government,” Cowdrey said. “Most of our students have never had a chance to go to Olympia or see a governor. It was a great gesture.”
Inslee touted education at both of his Clarkston stops, saying Washington has the best financial aid packages in the country, and the state also gave K-12 teachers some of the biggest pay increases in the nation.
One student asked him about an article that reportedly said he has the state’s worst track record on taxation. Inslee, who is seeking a third term as governor, said taxes are used for services people want, such as good schools and roads and helping the homeless. He also encouraged 18 year olds to register to vote in the 2020 election.
Carlie Schultz, 33, of Asotin, invited the governor to the Clarkston campus of WWCC to address climate change. Schultz, who earned a degree in energy systems technology, is now in her third year at WWCC, where she is working on a welding certificate and serving as secretary of the student government.
“A lot of students here wanted to talk about climate change because it’s a big deal,” Schultz said. “What better person to bring here? He knows a lot about climate change, and he’s pushing the issue. My main concern is about glacier ice melting and diseases and bacteria being released.”
Inslee praised Schultz’s accomplishments at his next brief stop, saying she had overcome challenges and was helping create a clean energy future.
“That’s a hero,” Inslee said.
Emily Saltzberg, 21, president of the student government organization and a Vancouver native, said it was the first time she and most of the other students have met a governor.
“I’m very excited,” Saltzberg said prior to his arrival. “This is a great opportunity for our school and students. To see him in person is amazing.”
Inslee told students he hopes they graduate, find fulfilling careers and stay in Washington. If anyone tries to move to Idaho, the governor laughingly said he’ll have the Washington State Patrol arrest them.
“This is the greatest state in the country,” Inslee said. “Most governors say that, but I’m the only one telling the truth.”
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2264. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.