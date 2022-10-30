Inslee, lawmakers will push for ‘shield law’ on abortion

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks to media and people gathered at Kerry Park about patients' rights to abortion and reproductive health care during a rally on May 3, 2022, in Seattle. (Jason Redmond/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

 Tribune News Service

SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and state Democratic lawmakers revealed details Friday about a push to enact a “shield law” that would protect abortion patients and providers from out-of-state legal action, and announced two more bills in the works designed to ensure to reproductive health care access.

One would indemnify Washington-based corporations helping employees in other states get abortions. Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Microsoft, Amazon and Starbucks have said they will cover abortion-related travel expenses for employees based in locations where a legal provider is unavailable.

Tags

Recommended for you