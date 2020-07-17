Inslee further limits social gatherings

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee imposed additional restrictions on social gatherings and banned live entertainment acts Thursday, hoping to stop the rapidly increasing spread of the coronavirus.
The move came as the state reported a record 1,267 new cases of COVID-19, with six more deaths.
“Our seven-day rolling average (of new coronavirus cases) is now 629 per day,” Inslee said during a Thursday afternoon news conference. “That’s the highest number throughout this entire pandemic. It shows that too many individual citizens simply aren’t exercising the caution that’s needed if we’re going to arrest this very dangerous virus.”
Based on interviews with new patients, Secretary of Health John Wiesman said COVID-19 is most commonly being spread through social gatherings such as parties and larger group events.
“Our rate of infection is now 115 (people) per 100,000 in population,” Wiesman said. “That has doubled in the last month. We are jeopardizing the momentum we made with the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order. We need to limit the number of people we come into contact with socially.”
The new restrictions, which take effect Monday, ban all indoor and outdoor live entertainment events. Social gatherings will also be restricted to no more than five people throughout most of the state. In counties that have reached Phase 3 of the state’s four-phase reopening plan, which includes Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties, social gatherings are limited to 10 or fewer people.
Face masks and social distancing are still required, regardless of the size of the gathering.
“We’ve had tremendous adherence to our (emergency health) orders so far,” Inslee said. “I want to thank all the Washingtonians who have stepped up to the plate. But unfortunately there are others who have endangered us all through their behavior.”
Should this latest step not slow the spread of the virus, he said, “today’s rollback may be a forerunner to additional rollbacks. I can’t rule out the potential for another stay-home order this year, perhaps in the not-too-distant future. How individuals respond to this crisis will determine what happens to all of us combined.”
The restrictions on the size of social gatherings includes exemptions for weddings, funerals and church services.
At current infection rates, Wiesman said, “there is a risk of schools reopening (to in-person instruction) in the fall, if we don’t get a handle on this.”
“Right now it would be too dangerous,” he said. “The bottom line is, our attention to this can’t be a part-time job. Every interaction we have, we need to think about doing it safely.”
Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in southeastern Washington and north central Idaho Thursday, including three in Whitman County and one in Idaho County.
The five county Public Health – Idaho North Central District has reported 80 new cases of the virus since June 21 — up from five in the month before. There have now been a total of 175 confirmed and probable cases in the region, with 19 deaths.
Idaho as a whole reported 688 new confirmed and probably cases Thursday, second only to Wednesday’s record 727 new cases. There were four new deaths as well, and the number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms continues to rise, from an average of about 25 per day in mid-June to more than 100 per day since July 7.
In other covid-related news:
Nimiipuu Health started getting results late last week from the two mass-testing events it held June 29 and July 4.
Between the two events, nearly 400 people were tested for the virus. To date, all the results have been negative, but the agency noted in a news release that the testing is still ongoing.
“Issues remain in the follow-up and paperwork that must be completed before results are released,” said Medical Director R. Kim Hartwig. “However, please know if there is a positive test result, the individual would move up on the priority list and be contacted immediately.”
Everyone who was tested will be contacted when their test results are received, Hartwig added.
Nimiipuu Health is also offering rapid testing, with same-day results, to qualifying patients and to Nez Perce Tribe employees who are have COVID-like symptoms. Those individuals should contact Nimiipuu Health before coming in, so the staff can properly prepare; they can call (208)-843-2271, option 2.
“While we would like to test everyone, our testing equipment and staff only allows for an average of 18 tests per day,” Hartwig said. “Additionally, we don’t have the capacity to store specimens. Based on this, the most effective protocol for COVID-19 testing is still symptom-based testing.”
The Headquarters Log Drive Picnic, which traditionally takes place the second weekend in August at Lewiston’s Hereth Park, has been canceled this year because of concerns about COVID-19.
Organizers plan on bringing the picnic back next year.
This decision doesn’t affect the Headquarters Reunion, which is still scheduled for Sept. 4-6 at Headquarters.
The first jury trial to be held at Whitman County Superior Court since March ended with a guilty verdict Thursday for a Lamont man.
Phillip Hayes was found guilty on one count of drive-by shooting, a class B felony, as well as one count each of reckless endangerment and reckless driving, which are both gross misdemeanors.
In a news release, Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy said Hayes drove by someone’s farm shop and “recklessly fired a .44 handgun in the direction of the shop,” striking a vehicle next to where the farmer was standing.
He later slid his car to a stop within a few feet of the deputy sheriff who was investigating the case.
After Gov. Jay Inslee issued a statewide stay-home order in March, the Washington Supreme Court prohibited all trial courts from holding jury trials. That order was lifted July 6.
Tracy noted that several safety precautions were in place during the Hayes trial, including face masks, daily temperature checks, social distancing, plexiglass shielding around the witness stand and sanitization after each witness testified.
“I’m so impressed with the folks who live in Whitman County,” Tracy said. “Everyone responded to their jury summons, no one complained, everyone was willing to pitch in and do their duty. Our justice system still works well, even in the time of an epidemic.”
Hayes faces up to 20 months in prison, with sentencing set for July 24.
