OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is going to announce a ban on gatherings and events of more than 250 people in virtually the entire Seattle metro area, according to an Associated Press source, in an attempt to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
The state has at least 24 COVID-19 deaths, the most in the U.S. The person who spoke about the decision late Tuesday was involved in the planning of the decision but spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Inslee has scheduled a news conference in Seattle for late this morning.
The source said the ban would apply to King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, home to almost 4 million people. The order would not prohibit the operation of workplaces and is not expected to include school closures, the source said.
It would apply to sporting events like Seattle Mariners baseball and Seattle Sounders soccer games.
That decision could affect the Mariners first seven games of the season against the Texas Rangers (March 26-29) and Minnesota Twins (March 30-April 1), plus home games for the MLS Seattle Sounders, XFL Seattle Dragons and a pair of junior hockey teams in the area.
The restrictions are just for the Seattle metro area and do not include Spokane, where NCAA Tournament games are scheduled to take place next week.
Santa Clara County in California, home to San Jose and Silicon Valley, on Monday announced a ban on all gatherings of 1,000 people or more.
At least 24 people have died in Washington from COVID-19, most in the Seattle metro area. Nineteen of the deaths are linked to one suburban Seattle nursing home and authorities in King County said the virus has spread to at least 10 long-term care facilities
Late last month, Inslee declared a state of emergency over the virus outbreak. There are more than 260 confirmed cases in the state, most in the three counties that would be affected by Inslee’s new order.
At least 10 long-term care facilities in the Seattle area have reported COVID-19 cases, with deaths at three of them — a worrying development as health officials have cautioned that the elderly and those with underlying conditions are especially at risk.
Inslee on Tuesday outlined a list of requirements for such centers aimed at stopping the worst coronavirus outbreak in the nation. A nursing home in Issaquah and another in Seattle each reported the death of a resident, bringing the total COVID-19 deaths in the state to at least 24. Nineteen of those deaths are tied to a Kirkland nursing home.
King County reported new cases were found in 10 long-term facilities where residents or staff or both have tested positive. The county reported an increase of 74 positive cases since Monday, bringing the total to 190. Snohomish County said it had 54 confirmed cases. That brought the statewide total to more than 250, and Inslee said that number is likely much higher.
At a news conference Inslee also said the state is preparing for many more cases than have been reported, potentially tens of thousands, based on estimates of the spread of the disease.
“If we assume there are 1,000 or more people who have the virus today....the number of people who are infected will double in five to eight days,” Inslee said.