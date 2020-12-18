Inslee budget seeks $1.15B in new taxes

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is calling for more than $1.15 billion in new taxes, including a new capital gains tax, to help pay for his 2021-23 budget proposal.
The 9 percent capital gains tax would raise about $1.1 billion during the second year of the biennium, plus another $2.4 billion in the following biennium.
A new assessment on health insurance carriers would raise another $548 million over the next four years. The money would pay for improvements in the state’s public health system.
Inslee released the details on his $57.85 billion operating budget Thursday. Overall, it represents a $4.15 billion, 7.7 percent increase over the original 2019-21 budget.
In addition to the new tax revenue, he wants to use more than $1.5 billion in cash reserves and at least $800 million in savings from other programs to pay for his spending priorities.
During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Inslee said his budget proposal will help “recover our economy, reduce the economic impact on our families and set us up for future growth.
“I believe continued investments in all these programs will help us through these times,” he said. “This is a moment to invest in ourselves. It isn’t a time for penurious budget cuts that reduce services. It’s not a time to throw Washingtonians out on the street. It’s a time to investment in our families.”
Among other proposals, Inslee’s budget would:
Provide an additional $100 million in coronavirus relief grants for the state’s small businesses, plus another $100 million in rental assistance for landlords and tenants.
“We’re hoping that happens in the first few days (of the 2021 legislative session),” Inslee said.
Provide an additional $160 million for the Public Works Assistance Program, which provides low-interest loans to local governments for road, sewer and water infrastructure projects.
Pullman and other municipalities have been strong advocates for the program.
Most state employees would not receive wage increases under the proposed budget. Instead, they would be required to take 24 unpaid furlough days over the two-year period, which represents about a 4.6 percent pay cut.
That proposal has already been incorporated into new labor agreements with the state’s largest unions. It’s subject to adjustment if circumstances change.
Provide $145 million for additional child care, preschool and child welfare services.
This is in addition to the $191 million in federal coronavirus relief funds the state directed to the child care industry earlier this year, both to help struggling providers and to maintain access for low-income families.
The new funding includes $29 million to provide subsidized health insurance coverage for about 10,000 child care workers over the next four years, plus another $64 million to reduce copays and expand access to child care for low-income families enrolled in the Working Connects Child Care program.
The 9 percent capital gains tax would affect about 2 percent of the wealthiest taxpayers in the state. It would take effect in fiscal 2023 and would only apply to the sale of stocks, bonds and other assets. Retirement accounts would be exempt, as would gains from the sale of homes, farms, forestry or sole proprietor businesses.
Inslee has proposed a capital gains tax in the past, without success. However, he said he believes the Legislature will be more receptive this year, both because additional revenue is needed to pay for COVID-19 relief and because of the ongoing social justice movement.
“We understand we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and we simply have to have relief for our families,” he said. “So additional revenue of some sort is absolutely necessary, and clearly, if it’s going to be raised, it shouldn’t be on the poorest amongst us.”
Moreover, “the desire for economic justice is coming to a boil in the state,” he said. “That’s reflected in the Legislature’s belief about how this should be handled.”
In a separate capital budget, the governor is proposing to increase the state’s bonding authority by $1.25 billion, to $4.7 billion, so work can begin on various capital projects earlier than previously planned.
“I believe we should tap future bond capacity now, to take advantage of very low interest rates and help stimulate the economy and put people to work,” Inslee said. “This would support an estimated 36,000 jobs per year during the biennium.”
Specific projects in the capital budget include $52.6 million for a new life sciences building at WSU-Vancouver, $163 million for building repairs at the state’s 34 community and technical colleges, $812 million for 80 public school modernization and expansion projects around the state, $51 million for a new 350-bed forensic facility on the Western State Psychiatric Hospital campus, $191 million for a 150-bed teaching hospital at the University of Washington and $240 million to preserve 1,000 affordable housing units and construct 3,390 additional units for homeless families, people with chronic mental illness and other vulnerable populations.
Inslee’s transportation budget includes $400 million for various road and bridge preservation projects, plus $724 million related to a federal court order regarding the removal and/or repair of highway culverts to improve salmon runs.
Complete details on the governor’s 2021-23 budget can be found online, at www.ofm.wa.gov.
State lawmakers will consider the proposal after the 2021 legislative session begins Jan. 11.
