Gov. Jay Inslee and state Democratic lawmakers Friday announced a series of reproductive health policies for the 2023 legislative session, including a state constitutional amendment to protect abortion access in Washington.
Since a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion in May revealed that Roe v. Wade was about to be overturned, some Washington lawmakers have made it clear they intend to strengthen support for people seeking abortions.
The Supreme Court, in a decision by its conservative majority, in June ended constitutional protections for abortion that had stood for nearly 50 years.
At a Friday news conference in Bellingham, Inslee said the proposed constitutional amendment would also protect the right to use or refuse contraceptive services. It needs two-thirds approval by the state House of Representatives and Senate before it can be put to a public vote.
Rep. Sharon Shewmake of the 42nd District also introduced a bill Friday that would provide patients and medical providers protections if they face criminal or civil action for receiving or providing an abortion or gender-affirming services in Washington.
Another bill, announced by Sen. Manka Dhingra of the 45th District and Rep. Vandana Slatter of the 48th District, seeks to prohibit non-health care organizations from collecting and sharing health information and data collection at reproductive and gender-affirming care locations. The bill is supported by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
“We are here on the campus of Western Washington University to say this very strongly: Washington state was a pro-choice state, Washington state is a pro-choice state and we intend to make it a constitutional amendment so that Washington state will always be a pro-choice state,” Inslee said Friday.
While abortion is legal across Washington, Inslee has signaled for months his intent to make the state a “sanctuary” for those seeking abortions. In June, he issued a directive to the Washington State Patrol not to cooperate with law enforcement officials from other states who might seek to prosecute people who travel to Washington for abortions.
Speakers at Friday’s news conference included Sen. Liz Lovelett of the 40th District, Rep. Alicia Rule of the 42nd District, and a Western Washington University official and student.
Officials emphasized abortion access has been threatened by state and federal Republicans, though Inslee said Friday’s “Stand Together for Choice” event was not to advocate for any political party or candidate, only to urge people to vote.
Asked whether he had a strategy to get Republicans to support the amendment, Inslee offered few specifics but said the reality is that “one party intends to stand up for a woman’s right to choice and one party wants to take it away.”
“Governor Inslee and the Democrats are desperate to stop losing voters due to their mismanagement of the economy and rising crime caused by their poor policy decisions,” said Ben Gonzalez, a spokesperson for the Washington State Republican Party.
Voters, he said, have already voted twice to establish legal abortions up to viability in state law, and Republicans, respecting the wishes of Washington voters, are focused on restoring affordability and public safety.
California, Michigan and Vermont are voting now on whether to approve state constitutional amendments to guarantee access to abortion and contraception. Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in June, Inslee, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed a multistate commitment to defend access to reproductive health care, including abortion and contraceptives.
In August, the Seattle City Council made it illegal to discriminate against someone for seeking or receiving an abortion and added a misdemeanor charge for interfering with health care to the city code.