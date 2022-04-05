The Innovia Foundation, based in Spokane, announced last week that eight organizations on the Palouse received grants from the nonprofit.
The Innovia Foundation awards grants in eastern Washington and northern Idaho to organizations which improve access to education, promote health and wellbeing, support arts and culture, create economic opportunities, and enhance quality of life.
In Whitman County, the Artisans Center at the Dahmen Barn received $5,859 for equipment for a ceramic program; Circles of Caring Adult Day Health Foundation received $5,00 for improving quality of life; Friends of Whitman County Library received $6,781 for its youth STREAM programming; Tough As Nails received $5,000 for activity and craft kits for hospitalized children; and the LaCrosse Community Pride received $10,000 for the reconstruction of the historic basalt rock service station for conversion into a heritage museum and visitor’s center.
In Latah County, the Festival Dance and Performing Arts Association received $3,000 for youth dance education; the Viola Community Club received $5,105 for community center upgrades; and the Council on Aging and Human services received a $10,000 grant to assist in providing on-demand public transportation services.