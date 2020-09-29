A Lewiston man in custody in the Nez Perce County Jail is charged with felony aggravated battery after he and another inmate got into a fight Saturday, according to court records.
Drake T. Johnson, 23, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Monday afternoon where Judge Sunil Ramalingam set a bond at $10,000 for Johnson.
Michael S. Browne, 40, of Lewiston, was charged with misdemeanor battery in the incident and arraigned Monday as well. Ramalingam issued no-contact orders for both men.
Nez Perce County Detention Deputy Meghan Antoni alleges Browne and Johnson got into a fight Saturday evening starting at 5:22 p.m., and it ended about three minutes later with Browne’s jaw broken and Johnson’s hand broken, court records said.
Browne and Johnson were transported to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center because of their injuries, court records said.
The maximum penalty for felony aggravated battery in Idaho is 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for misdemeanor battery is six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Johnson was in jail on a misdemeanor probation violation and Browne was arrested in August for felony possession of methamphetamine.
Ramalingam set a preliminary hearing in Johnson’s case for Oct. 7.