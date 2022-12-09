Tribune
A 26-year-old woman was charged with introducing contraband into a correctional facility and two counts of possession of a controlled substance for allegedly bringing two fentanyl pills into the Nez Perce County Jail.
According to the probable cause, at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Nez Perce County Jail deputies were informed by an inmate that two other inmates in her cell were trying to “snort some stuff.” The two occupants of the cell were Sierra L. Port, 28, and Kara E. Lydon-Etter, 26. Lydon-Etter was a recent arrest for a bench warrant on possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine and had gone through a body search at the jail.
Lydon-Etter and Port were taken out of the cell and separated while deputies searched the cell. One of the deputies allegedly found a small, round pink pill in the toilet of the cell, according to the probable cause.
Deputies questioned Lydon-Etter and she allegedly told the deputies that she brought two pills into the jail and Port was wanting them. She allegedly said the pills were “mexis,” a street name for fentanyl, and it was pink instead of the usual blue because it was a new type called “skittles.”
Lydon-Etter had her initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam on Thursday and her next court appearance is set for Dec. 19. The law office of Magyar and Rauch was appointed as public defender.
Port appeared before Ramalingam on Tuesday on charges of introducing contraband into a correctional facility for allegedly using fentanyl at the jail Dec. 1.
